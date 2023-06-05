Quo Vadis





June 4, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for June 3, 2023.





Beloved children, thank you for being here in prayer and thank you for bending your knees.





My children, this is the time of tribulation that will be harder and harder but I ask you for the prayer that is the best medicine for your souls.





Children, pray that the Holy Spirit may descend into you, that he may heal all wounds, ask for the grace of forgiveness and love among brethren.





The road that leads to Jesus is the most difficult, but with true and genuine faith you will be able to overcome all the fiercest pitfalls.





Have the faith alive and bear witness to the love of Jesus, I will always be with you, do not fear.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





Today there are so many graces that will come down on you.





Here’s a similar message of the Blessed Mother to Gisella from September 8, 2021:





“My dearly beloved little children, for you, too, today is a time of joy on the anniversary of my birth, but if I were to say to you, ‘I wish each one of you my children eternal rest,’ I can already see the gloom on your faces because you are used to reciting this prayer for your deceased loved ones.





“No, little children, I am not wishing you death but life, true life, where joy rules.





My dearly beloved little children, you yourselves want rest; in each one of you I can see so much tiredness.





You always want well-deserved rest, therefore I wish you that rest which is joyful but full of all the beauty and goodness that true life can offer you.





“My dearly beloved children, the times of your joy are approaching.





Pray that the Father might send you the Son and myself in order to begin a life that is totally full of joy.





You can see how the times in which you are living are becoming increasingly difficult and painful for all of you – young and not so young.





“Pray, I say to you, so that your Father in Heaven might shorten these bad times and finally give you joy, happiness, tranquillity, goodness, and everything that can make you savor true love.





“You can only have joy when peace reigns among you; then you will be able to say, ‘Today, I can finally savor true joy,’ that joy which Satan has denied you until now.





“Little children, I love you.





A little longer and then true joy will come for you. I bless you.





Help me to regain many of my children with your prayers and sacrifices.





May love and joy always be with you.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHbfGoXMsOU