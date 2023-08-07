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Prophecy 69 YAH EXPOSES thousands of false prophets "you who copy these prophecies and act as though it is I, YAHUVEH, through your mouth that speaks, you shall have to pay the price.."/satan's clones
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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37 views • August 07, 2023

this is a mirrored video

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 69
“There Is A Coming Of The Changing Of The Guards!”
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
December 31, 2002
Released January 1, 2003

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html  
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred  
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html  
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994  ​
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw  
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc  
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme  

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 

***

A soon Worldwide mandatory worship and the Mark of the beast: 

https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html  

False Blue Beam Rapture mocks YAHUSHUA'S Second Coming

https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html  

Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY: 

https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html  

Keywords
vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets
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