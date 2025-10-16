BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reverse Transcriptase and our chromosmes
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
91 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Reverse Transcriptase. It writes backwards your messenger RNA into DNA, and then we have something you might call CRISPR, and, oh, by the way, that's not the first demonstration that did that. That went all the way back to our 2009 science paper, as they were fine-tuning the manufacture of their XMRVs. Only retroviruses have reverse transcriptase, and humans have a reverse transcriptase known as polymerase theta, and that rebuilds the ends of your chromosomes so that you don't age, so that you stay young, so you rebuild your chromosomes; we're not our DNA.

Judy Miovits, PhD - 09/15/2025

Dr. Judy Mikovits | What Is mRNA? Why Is the mRNA Agenda Being Pushed? What Is the mRNA Agenda? What Does mRNA Stand for? What Leaders Are Pushing mRNA?: https://rumble.com/v70cx0o-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-mrna-why-is-the-mrna-agenda-being-pushed.html

2009 XMRV Science Paper (Original): https://tinyurl.com/2009OriginalSciencePaper

healthnewstruthbiologyjudy mikovitsmrna
