SHaDoWCa7 sings "Meow" World of Warcraft Kitties (Down by Jay Sean)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original upload to her old Youtube channel on August 8, 2014, along with her original description:

"This is a special song that I wrote new lyrics to for all my fellow World of Warcraft gamers! ^^ I heard Ember Isolte's version of this song on Youtube, and I decided to write my own version, because, you know --- I LOVE KITTIES!!! *hehehe* :D I had so much fun doing this, and I hope you enjoy. Thank you for watching!

The music to this song is from "Down" by Jay Sean."

Lyrics by Destiny Cross: "Meow"

Meowww... Meowww... Warcraft kitties meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Warcraft kitties meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Log on, let's go! Cute little kitty with your eyes all aglow!

Let's say "Hello!" to all the critters and the strangers and our fellow kitties friend and foe!

Even though the Alliance may not meet your compliance, there's no need for defiance,

All the kitties go meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

We could spend hours just picking the flowers,

Forever singing meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Warcraft kitties meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Forever singing meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... All the kitties go meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Forever singing meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Let's go on the prowl through the cities of WoW spreading friendship right now,

With a purr and a meow! Yes sir, I know, you may be a troll, but still, kindness we can show!

Even if you're a Tauren, we could be soaring, singing loud meow, meow, meow, meow meow!

There's no need to fight! Warcraft kitties unite! That's right!

All the kitties go meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Warcraft kitties meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Forever singing meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... All the kitties go meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Forever singing meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Horde, Alliance lets band together paw in paw throughout all the land!

Stormwind, Orgrimmar lets hear the melody of meows echoing loud and grand!

There's no need to worry, we're all soft and furry, and this is our story,

Forever singing meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Night Elf and Tauren, Troll and Worgen,

Warcraft kitties meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Warcraft kitties meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Forever singing meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... All the kitties go meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Forever singing meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

Meowww... Meowww... Warcraft kitties meow, meow, meow, meow, meow!

