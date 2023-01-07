Create New Account
Work on Evonne the Turbodiesel Begins!
The Art of Diesel
Published Yesterday

Evonne is the name of my 2005 E320 CDI with the amazing OM648 engine, the best

turbodiesel that Mercedes ever built. Before I go crazy with modifications I

need to take care of the basics! Checking on the exhaust and differential,

plus changing the oil, and replacing a stuck thermostat. Subscribe to our

Substack, where the most detailed information will be shared:

<https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>




