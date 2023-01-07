Work on Evonne the Turbodiesel Begins!

Evonne is the name of my 2005 E320 CDI with the amazing OM648 engine, the best
turbodiesel that Mercedes ever built. Before I go crazy with modifications I
need to take care of the basics! Checking on the exhaust and differential,
plus changing the oil, and replacing a stuck thermostat. Subscribe to our
Substack, where the most detailed information will be shared:
<https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.