Biblical Health #54: Why The Biblical Dietary Laws So Necessary To Understanding The Words Of God?

God is not the author of confusion. Simply obeying His Biblical Dietary Laws is the foundation for understanding His every word. If you violate them He himself sends you a deceiving power so you'll believe the world of lies in the science of nutrition and everything else.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.