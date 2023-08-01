Create New Account
Biblical Health #54: Why The Biblical Dietary Laws So Necessary To Understanding The Words Of God?
Golgotha's144,000
    God is not the author of confusion. Simply obeying His Biblical Dietary Laws is the foundation for understanding His every word. If you violate them He himself sends you a deceiving power so you'll believe the world of lies in the science of nutrition and everything else.

Keywords
healtheternal lifewisdomknowledgeprosperitylongevityobeying godbiblical dietary lawsbiblical health

