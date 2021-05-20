ISRAEL PALESTINE GAZA PROPHECIES AND PREDICTIONS SHAI DANON, NICHOLAS MARTIN, KATHERINE ARMITAGE

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My talk with Israeli Shai Danon who explains some of the complex troubles in Israel and Gaza, with Nicholas Martin and Katherine Armitage. We discuss the ongoing suppression and destruction of people's freedom's worldwide and what can be done to stop it.
Support Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Shai Danon https://live.ahava528.com/channels
Nicholas Martin https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
#Israel
#Gaza
#Palestine