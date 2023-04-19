Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 19, 2023 - Globalists declare war on RICE - the crop that feeds HALF the world

0:00 Intro

4:35 Clarification

8:01 Other Critical News

15:15 War on Rice

29:25 mRNA Vaccines

36:55 Nuclear Plants Shut Down

41:05 Horrible Accident

46:03 Wage Growth vs Inflation

48:15 Big Question with Dollar





- Now they're targeting RICE, a direct attack on the food supply for humanity

- As globalists attack FOODS, it's apparent their war on carbon is really a war on HUMANS

- China issues new sanctions against Lockheed Martin and Raytheon

- China's Rare Earth Metals (rare minerals) exports will be halted to US weapons companies

- Missouri may force food producers to ADMIT to use of mRNA vaccines in meat products

- Pork products in the USA may already be vaccinate with mRNA

- Global de-dollarization accelerates as more countries settle transactions in non-dollar currencies

- Most Americans say their wageslag behind inflation

- Parking garage collapses in NYC; will "woke" engineering lead to more infrastructure failures?





