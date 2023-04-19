Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 19, 2023 - Globalists declare war on RICE - the crop that feeds HALF the world

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0:00 Intro
4:35 Clarification
8:01 Other Critical News
15:15 War on Rice
29:25 mRNA Vaccines
36:55 Nuclear Plants Shut Down
41:05 Horrible Accident
46:03 Wage Growth vs Inflation
48:15 Big Question with Dollar
- Now they're targeting RICE, a direct attack on the food supply for humanity
- As globalists attack FOODS, it's apparent their war on carbon is really a war on HUMANS
- China issues new sanctions against Lockheed Martin and Raytheon
- China's Rare Earth Metals (rare minerals) exports will be halted to US weapons companies
- Missouri may force food producers to ADMIT to use of mRNA vaccines in meat products
- Pork products in the USA may already be vaccinate with mRNA
- Global de-dollarization accelerates as more countries settle transactions in non-dollar currencies
- Most Americans say their wageslag behind inflation
- Parking garage collapses in NYC; will "woke" engineering lead to more infrastructure failures?
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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