Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 15-16





▪️The AFU continue to strike objects in the Russian rear. The day before, Russian anti-aircraft gunners shot down three drones over the Black Sea on the approach to Crimea.





▪️The Russian Armed Forces continue striking military facilities in Ukraine. Last night, missile strikes were launched against the Myrhorod Air Base. In addition, the AFU facilities in Kharkiv region were hit. In Kharkiv, enterprises for repairing military equipment and assembling UAVs were targeted.





▪️The Russian offensive is intensifying in several areas. Near Kupyansk, the Russian Armed Forces advanced to the outskirts of Syn'kivka. To the south, near Ivanivka, the Russian Armed Forces took another stronghold on the outskirts of the village.





▪️Fighting continues for the heights near Klishchiivka, where Ukrainian units are still present. On the northern flank, they are advancing near the Berkhovsky reservoir towards Bohdanivka.





▪️Fighting continues on the northern flank of Avdiivka near Petrivka. In addition, on Thursday, Russian forces managed to advance in the directions of Ocheretyne and Novokalynove.





▪️On the southern flank, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding their zone of control in the industrial zone near Yasynuvata. According to preliminary information, there are also advances in the area of the Vineyard garden community.





▪️Fierce fighting continues in the area of Krynky: the AFU still hold a bridgehead in the center of the village. To the west, in the area of Antonivka and the railway bridges, the enemy again tried to land on the left bank of the Dnipro river, but failed to gain a foothold.