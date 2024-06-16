Disturbed -Indestructible

Video done on/around ‎April ‎3, ‎2009



Another mission, the powers have called me away, Another time to carry the colors again, My motivation, an oath I've sworn to defend, To win the honor of coming back home again, No explanation will matter after we begin, Unlock the dark destroyer that's buried within, My true vocation, and now my unfortunate friend, You will discover a war you're unable to win



I'll have you know, That I've become, Indestructible, Determination that is incorruptible, From the other side, a terror to behold, Annihilation will be unavoidable, Every broken enemy will know, That their opponent had to be invincible, Take a last look around while you're alive, I'm an indestructible



Master of war



Another reason, another cause for me to fight, Another fuse uncovered, now for me to light, My dedication to all that I've sworn to protect, I carry out my orders without a regret, My declaration, embedded deep under my skin, A permanent reminder of how it began, No hesitation when I am commanded to strike, You need to know that you're in for the fight of your life, You will be shown, How I've become, Indestructible, Determination that is incorruptible, From the other side, a terror to behold, Annihilation will be unavoidable, Every broken enemy will know, That their opponent had to be invincible, Take a last look around while you're alive, I'm an indestructible



Master of war



I'm, Indestructible, Determination that is incorruptible, From the other side, a terror to behold, Annihilation will be unavoidable, Every broken enemy will know, That their opponent had to be invincible, Take a last look around while you're alive, I am indestructible, Indestructible, Indestructible, Determination that is incorruptible, From the other side, a terror to behold, Annihilation will be unavoidable, Every broken enemy will know, That their opponent had to be invincible, Take a last look around while you're alive, I'm an indestructible



Master of war

