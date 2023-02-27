Create New Account
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (02/23/23)
THE CHEMICAL TRAIL-
Today we are following The Chemical Trail: Fluoride Lawsuit Exposes Apparent Government Official Hiding Data; Big Win in Maryland; Gates-Funded Study Shows Two Years Later, Natural Immunity Still Better Than Vaccine. Why?; Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Attacked By The U.S.?; Tackling the Controversial Issue of Chemtrails; ICAN wins in CA Lawsuit Prohibiting Any Vaccine Mandates, Setting Precedent

Guests: Derrick Broze, Dane Wigington

