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All Opening Themes for The Flying Doctors (1985-1993)
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11 views • June 18, 2021
This is an attempt to recreate a lost YouTube video that showed all the opening/closing credits for "The Flying Doctors" (1985-1993). Only a few of the closing credits are available. This video is being used for historical/informational purposes only.
00:00 The Flying Doctors (Mini-Series: 1985) - Intro
00:40 The Flying Doctors (S1: 1986) - Intro/Outro
02:44 The Flying Doctors (S2: 1987) - Intro
03:30 The Flying Doctors (S3: 1987-1988) - Intro
04:15 The Flying Doctors (S4: 1988) - Intro/Outro
06:11 The Flying Doctors (S5: 1989) - Intro
06:56 The Flying Doctors (S6: 1989-1990) - Intro
07:43 The Flying Doctors (S7: 1990) - Intro
08:37 The Flying Doctors (S8: 1990-1991) - Intro
09:21 The Flying Doctors (S9: 1991) - Intro
10:04 The Flying Doctors (R.F.D.S.: 1993) - Intro
Copyright Disclaimer:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Attribution:
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors (leader miniserie 1985)". YouTube.com, 6 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ3VVylRCwE
TeeVees Greatest. "The Flying Doctors 1986 - 1992 Opening and Closing Theme HD". YouTube.com, 18 Jun. 2016 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZS3nX8i1z5o
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 2 (leader tv serie 1987)". YouTube.com, 7 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79R3fEHrILY
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 3 (leader tv serie 1987/1988)". YouTube.com, 10 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXEJt_JiT5E
Joakim95. "The Flying Doctors - intro and outro - Season 4 (1988)". YouTube.com, 12 Feb. 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmwVdlDMhVY
Tvland. "The Flying Doctors | Leader". YouTube.com, 25 Jan. 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beNWxYw1m8I
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 6 (leader tv serie 1989/1990)". YouTube.com, 10 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k_cgma5ED0
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 7 (leader tv serie 1990)". YouTube.com, 17 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3QcU0YP7_k
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 8 (leader tv serie 1990/1991)". YouTube.com, 23 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPHwfPsIZAU
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 9 (leader tv serie 1991)". YouTube.com, 22 Jul. 2014 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6r3Bxg5cM8
Keksle75. "R.F.D.S. (Spin-off The Flying Doctors) theme". YouTube.com, 25 Sep. 2010 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVk_X7QwgNY
00:00 The Flying Doctors (Mini-Series: 1985) - Intro
00:40 The Flying Doctors (S1: 1986) - Intro/Outro
02:44 The Flying Doctors (S2: 1987) - Intro
03:30 The Flying Doctors (S3: 1987-1988) - Intro
04:15 The Flying Doctors (S4: 1988) - Intro/Outro
06:11 The Flying Doctors (S5: 1989) - Intro
06:56 The Flying Doctors (S6: 1989-1990) - Intro
07:43 The Flying Doctors (S7: 1990) - Intro
08:37 The Flying Doctors (S8: 1990-1991) - Intro
09:21 The Flying Doctors (S9: 1991) - Intro
10:04 The Flying Doctors (R.F.D.S.: 1993) - Intro
Copyright Disclaimer:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Attribution:
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors (leader miniserie 1985)". YouTube.com, 6 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQ3VVylRCwE
TeeVees Greatest. "The Flying Doctors 1986 - 1992 Opening and Closing Theme HD". YouTube.com, 18 Jun. 2016 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZS3nX8i1z5o
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 2 (leader tv serie 1987)". YouTube.com, 7 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79R3fEHrILY
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 3 (leader tv serie 1987/1988)". YouTube.com, 10 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXEJt_JiT5E
Joakim95. "The Flying Doctors - intro and outro - Season 4 (1988)". YouTube.com, 12 Feb. 2017 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmwVdlDMhVY
Tvland. "The Flying Doctors | Leader". YouTube.com, 25 Jan. 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=beNWxYw1m8I
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 6 (leader tv serie 1989/1990)". YouTube.com, 10 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k_cgma5ED0
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 7 (leader tv serie 1990)". YouTube.com, 17 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R3QcU0YP7_k
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 8 (leader tv serie 1990/1991)". YouTube.com, 23 Mar. 2013 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPHwfPsIZAU
TVEntertainment. "Flying Doctors seizoen 9 (leader tv serie 1991)". YouTube.com, 22 Jul. 2014 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6r3Bxg5cM8
Keksle75. "R.F.D.S. (Spin-off The Flying Doctors) theme". YouTube.com, 25 Sep. 2010 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gVk_X7QwgNY
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