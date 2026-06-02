Disinformation Diva, PFAS Child Cancer, Chemo Crazy Stats, Fabiana Imbricata, Unexamined Status Quo, DNA Robots - The RSB Show 6-1-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Disinformation Diva Strikes Again, PFAS Causes Children's Cancer, Chemo Crazy Statistics, Fabiana Imbricata, Unexamined Status Quo, PCR Primer Doubts, Long COVID Surge, Lingering Symptoms, Virus Hunting DNA Robots, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/disinformation-speech-laws-pfas-causes-childrens-cancer-gave-chemo-to-ninety-woman-fabiana-imbricata-unexamined-status-quo-pcr-primer-doubts-long-covid-surge-lingering-symptoms-after-sicknes/