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Eckhart Tolle: Master of Mind Games — How Oprah & the World Became Enchanted with "The Power of Now"
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53 views • September 01, 2020
A "Sword of Truth" talk by Sukaishi David
Eckhart Tolle has attracted millions worldwide with his philosophy of “The Power of Now.”
Is the “now” really the path to Enlightenment? Do Eckhart’s methods actually develop deep inner awakening?
Watch this video to the very end … and buckle your seatbelt.
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Note: The OJAYA Deep Meditation technique is very simple and easy to learn online. This video is an advanced OJAYA session. We have made it available here for those who are seeking the ever-elusive "now" — and who now wish to gain a deeper inner awakening.
You can learn OJAYA Deep Meditation here:
ojaya.com
The OJAYA Dharma Sangha
in the Earthborn Rainforest
The not-for-profit School of OJAYA Deep Meditation
Eckhart Tolle has attracted millions worldwide with his philosophy of “The Power of Now.”
Is the “now” really the path to Enlightenment? Do Eckhart’s methods actually develop deep inner awakening?
Watch this video to the very end … and buckle your seatbelt.
------
Note: The OJAYA Deep Meditation technique is very simple and easy to learn online. This video is an advanced OJAYA session. We have made it available here for those who are seeking the ever-elusive "now" — and who now wish to gain a deeper inner awakening.
You can learn OJAYA Deep Meditation here:
ojaya.com
The OJAYA Dharma Sangha
in the Earthborn Rainforest
The not-for-profit School of OJAYA Deep Meditation
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