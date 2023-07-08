Prophesies of the Antichrist, Christ's Return, and How to Live Life Well in Difficult Times

God's power and truth will win out in the end, but before that there will be a great end time ruler. A name is revealed in Scripture through code, and his demise is prophesied but he will lead the world's armies against Israel, the apple of God's eye. What Old Testament King did what was right in God's eyes, but his final alliance was his undoing. To follow God wholeheartedly and be faithful to the end is the righteous man's highest objective. Few do.