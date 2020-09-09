Off stage Interview 2020 - Author Devra Davis - 5G, Cell Phones, And The Wireless Revolution

5G, Cell Phones, And The Wireless Revolution: The Manufacturing Of Science And What You Can Do To Protect Yourself by Devra Davis Ph.D., M.P.HDevra Davis, PhD MPH, is President of the Environmental Health Trust, a non-profit scientific and policy think tank. Currently Visiting Professor at The Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School and Ondokuz Mayis University Medical School, she was founding director of the Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology of the U.S. National Research Council (NAS) and Founding Director, Center for Environmental Oncology, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute. Among the NAS reports she directed were those advising that tobacco smoke be removed from airplanes and the environments of young children.President Clinton appointed Dr. Davis to the newly established Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board in 1994 and she is a former advisor to the United Nations Development Program, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health in the Department of Health and Human Services.Her book When Smoke Ran Like Water was designated a National Book Award Finalist and her most recent book, Disconnect, selected by TIME magazine as a top pick in 2010, received the Silver Medal from Nautilus Books for courageous investigation for the paperback edition in 2013. The Secret History of the War on Cancer was a top pick by Newsweek that influenced national cancer policy by the Cancer Association of South Africa, and is being used at major schools of public health, including Harvard, Emory, and Tulane University.Connect with The Real Truth About Health:Passionate believers in whole food plant based diets, no chemicals, minimal pharmaceutical drugs, no GMO's. Fighting to stop climate change and extinction.Please support the sponsors of our conferencehttp://www.therealtruthabouthealthcon...