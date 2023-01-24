X22 REPORT Ep. 2979a - The [CB] Is Now Being Challenged, Yellen Intercepts, This Is Just The Beginning

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2979a - Jan 23, 2023

The [CB] Is Now Being Challenged, Yellen Intercepts, This Is Just The BeginningGermany finally admits they are dependent on Russia after they laughed at Trump. The fake news is now projected that a recession is approaching. Trump says to use the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip. Yellen intercepts calls to bypass the Fed.

