Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2979a - The [CB] Is Now Being Challenged, Yellen Intercepts, This Is Just The Beginning
114 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2979a - Jan 23, 2023

The [CB] Is Now Being Challenged, Yellen Intercepts, This Is Just The BeginningGermany finally admits they are dependent on Russia after they laughed at Trump. The fake news is now projected that a recession is approaching. Trump says to use the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip. Yellen intercepts calls to bypass the Fed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket