X22 REPORT Ep. 2979a - The [CB] Is Now Being Challenged, Yellen Intercepts, This Is Just The Beginning

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2979a - Jan 23, 2023
The [CB] Is Now Being Challenged, Yellen Intercepts, This Is Just The BeginningGermany finally admits they are dependent on Russia after they laughed at Trump. The fake news is now projected that a recession is approaching. Trump says to use the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip. Yellen intercepts calls to bypass the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
