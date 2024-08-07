BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Crowdstrike is Linked to Everything
duanem
duanem
2 followers
38 views • 9 months ago

The full video can be found here:
bitchute.com/video/kBAibBbnbuaN

From this Channel:
bitchute.com/channel/798c5EmZsQP3

2024 Sequence of Events:
June 27th -Debate
July 13th -Assassination Attempt
July 19th -CrowdStrike Outage
July 21st -Biden Withdraws
July 22nd -House Oversight on Assassination Attempt
July 23rd -Cheatle resignation

The motive behind the assassination attempt, was very simply, polarization. This indignation of the right will be matched later, by the indignation of the left, when The President and his Vice President are assassinated, probably between October 30, and November 4. This will probably be carried out by a Secret Service Agent. It will probably involve a bomb. They will take a video camera into his house and show the American people that he had a swastika, cross, and pictures of Trump, Alex, Putin. And so, this is "The Day The Music Died", this is 'the day that Democracy died'.

