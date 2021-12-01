Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Manufacture of Humans (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.09.14)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The show's title is The Manufacture of Humans.
Dr Daniels talks about the processes in place and implemented by the Health industry to create Uniform Human Units. This process converts humans into androids. Find out if you are becoming an Android and how to get off the assembly line. Tune In.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578