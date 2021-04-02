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Chinese CNN Analyst Urges Biden To Tie American Freedoms To Covid Shots
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100 views • April 02, 2021
BRECK DUMAS | April 01, 2021
Blaze media
CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen warned the Biden administration that they have a very "narrow window" for inoculating as many people as they can to COVID-19 as states begin lifting coronavirus restrictions, urging that messaging should tie vaccinations to Americans' "freedoms."
https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-analyst-urges-biden-administration-to-tie-vaccinations-to-americans-freedoms
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leana_Wen
https://www.ncertpoint.com/2020/12/sebastian-neil-walker-dr-leana-wen.html
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Blaze media
CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen warned the Biden administration that they have a very "narrow window" for inoculating as many people as they can to COVID-19 as states begin lifting coronavirus restrictions, urging that messaging should tie vaccinations to Americans' "freedoms."
https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-analyst-urges-biden-administration-to-tie-vaccinations-to-americans-freedoms
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leana_Wen
https://www.ncertpoint.com/2020/12/sebastian-neil-walker-dr-leana-wen.html
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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