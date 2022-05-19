BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Food System Will Stop at Nothing to Control You
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
786 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
177 views • May 19, 2022
Get organic, roasted, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage: https://prepperorganics.com

This topic is such an important one to patriots across the country that I felt compelled to make it the topic for the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. So few Americans have any idea how controlled our food systems are. Even fewer Americans are aware of the nefarious plans to use this control of the food systems to control the people themselves.

We are standing by the precipice as a nation. While some are focused on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, others are being bombarded with real news that's consequential but not necessarily imperative. It's ludicrous, for example, that the U.S. government is no sending $40 billion in "aid" to Ukraine, not just because it's a slap in the face to taxpayers but because those who voted for it are well aware that most if not all of that money will be wasted without helping a single Ukrainian. If anything, that money will actually hurt Ukrainians by prolonging the war.

It's an important topic and both conservative and alternative news outlets are right to cover it, but they need to make room for coverage of topics like the one I'm sharing today by Dr. Joseph Mercola. He nails the topic as best he can. It's challenging because there are simply so many moving parts that it's extremely challenging to disseminate it all without making it convoluted. That's one of the reasons I covered it in my podcast. Through whatever medium people prefer, we need to get the word out as quickly as possible.
Keywords
foodpodcastfood shortagescontrolend timesbill gatesvanguardblackrockjoseph mercolatop storyledethe midnight sentinel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won&#8217;t Tell You

The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You

Mike Adams
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Belle Carter
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy