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New Yorkers Being Paid To Get Vaccine
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52 views • July 29, 2021
Obviously not enough people are voluntarily lining up for the kill shot . . . so now monetary incentives are being thrown around. I hope people wake up to what is going on here. But sadly, the homeless are open targets for a $100 monetary incentive!!
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