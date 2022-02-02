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Mission - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 40
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11 views • February 02, 2022
Mission as a guide for your decisions and leader to your long-term goals. But, what to do if you wish to remember your true purpose? The mapmaking of your life-landscape. Prepare for the transition to the new state of our world with your mission. The Manual of the Mission for the New Humanity. Get your mission compass ready!
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