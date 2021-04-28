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Equality & Equity: Congressional Confusion Brings Tyranny
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20 views • April 28, 2021
Confusion is a symptom that makes you feel as if you can’t think clearly. Clearly, our Congress has usurped and ignored the Constitution for decades to the point that it becomes confused when it even tries to do one thing. Now, it's continuing to try and usurp the law to impose its will on education and in doing so, it's twisting the language of "equity" and "equality." Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this episode to clear out the clutter so you know exactly what Congress is doing.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/equality-equity-congressional-confusion-brings-tyranny/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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