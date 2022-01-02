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The 5 Stages of The Great Awakening Process [And How to use this to Awaken your friends and family]
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233 views • January 02, 2022
⁣Shane's General Guide To Enlightening People [Awaken Your Friends and Family the RIGHT way] https://youtu.be/UgD3FwocHr8

Awaken Your Friends and Family
Red Pilling – A General Guide To Enlightening People

Chapter 1: Tactics – Techniques – Procedures
https://centipedenation.com/library/red-pilling-a-general-guide-to-enlightening-people-by-centipede-nation/2/
Sometime soon, a friend or a family member is going to approach you and discuss what they are seeing in the news.
Ask, Don’t Tell

The Socratic Method of questioning is used as part of the awakening process. Using questioning to pursue thought, enables a person to explore complex ideas, opens up issues and problems, uncovers assumptions, concepts get analyzed, and gets them to the truth.

Because the person searches for the answers themselves, they are more likely to believe it.

This method will bypass cognitive dissonance!!!

Open Minds Gradually
Coax them in the right direction. The last thing you want is to bludgeon them with too much information. This will traumatize them and they will lose faith in anything else you say to them. Focus on things that won’t scare them off.

Here Is A List Of Red Pills That Are Easy To Swallow:
Elites blackmail people to do perverse things so they can have dirt on them to keep them in line. Dirt can be sex, fraud, corruption, etc.
Elites have the best medical technology. They think that harvesting young blood can help extend their lifespan, and improve their health. Here are a few examples: Example 1, Example 2, Example 3.
Elites have everything they can dream of. Where do people who have everything get their thrills? Taboo and perverse activity.
The CIA is corrupt. The CIA funds itself using criminal activity in the drug trade, and sex trafficking – yes, even of children.

Ease Them Into It Using Memes
If you want to use memes to red pill, there are a few ways to do this.

Humor
Comedy just sticks. Most people browse social networks for the funny memes. This tactic works best when you hijack something universally known, or actual/big events.
Mystery
Question the viewer. Sometimes literally, but visually is best. You need to make people think they found out something themselves in the big sea of the internet. It’s the best way to plant an idea.
Shock
Sometimes a scary or shocking meme is what is needed to get people thinking. We’re not talking gore here, but more like the Marina Abramovic spirit cooking and/or Podesta art are good examples.




Denial
The first stage of red pill awakening is denial. Some of the cardinal truths of the red pill, female hypergamy, solipsism, blame shifting, and the female penchant for manipulation and deception, are often what triggers the worst reactions when introducing a man to the red pill. The realization that if the red pill is true, then it follows that he was to blame for many of his issues, it has little to

For more information on destructive cults and related topics, including links to organizations that help people who've been hurt by cult involvement, check out the links below



Sources:
_______________

⁣⁣The 5 Stages of Awakening [Repost from ⁣15 May 2021]
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/The-5-Stages-of-Awakening2:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

How To Wake Up Brainwashed People (The Right Way)
https://youtu.be/ppx0YE-rAcs
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/How-to-wake-up-Brainwashed-people--The-right-way--:2?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

The 5 Phases of Deprogramming
https://youtu.be/RO9zKtIOk9s

How to wake up Brainwashed people [The right way]
https://youtu.be/ppx0YE-rAcs Kacper Maciej Postawski
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/How-to-wake-up-Brainwashed-people--The-right-way--:2?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

The 5 Stages of Awakening [Repost from ⁣15 May 2021]
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/The-5-Stages-of-Awakening2:d?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4

How to Take the Red Pill(s)💊 TridentLion
https://youtu.be/2LfesuKXVmw
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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