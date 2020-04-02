LOVE ALL LIFE Fear No Death Intro (1) My NDE

We need to remember who we are in soul. Each one of us is a spark of God Source Creator. Time has come for us to understand who we are beyond this physical world and that we are all connected. This veil that keeps us contained in our world is thinning and people are waking to a larger perspective of our reality. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness and humanity is overdue for a spiritual transformation beyond religion, politics, and carnal desires. Realizing our potential and remembering who we are in soul is essential to the survival of the human race. Time is urgent for our awakening consciousness.

Dianne Irene dedicates her efforts to human progression and the transformation of humanity in the context of the emergence of global consciousness.



dianneirene.com



humanprogression.org