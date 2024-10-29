Get Biblical Understanding #243 - A Deterrent

More episodes: https://www.thebereancall.org/get-biblical-understanding

This is number 243 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with a Deterrent.





Webster’s dictionary of 1828 (which many of its definitions are taken from the Scriptures) records the act of deterring as discouraging or stopping by fear; to stop or prevent from proceeding, by danger, difficulty or other consideration which disheartens, or countervails the motive for an act.





We are often deterred from our duty by trivial difficulties.





ROMANS 12:11 Not slothful in business; fervent in spirit; serving the Lord





1 CORINTHIANS 13:4-7 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, Doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; Rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; Beareth all things, believeth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.





2 CORINTHIANS 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not;





2 CORINTHIANS 4:16 For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day.





2 CORINTHIANS 7:11 For behold this selfsame thing, that ye sorrowed after a godly sort, what carefulness [diligence] it wrought in you, yea, what clearing of yourselves, yea, what indignation [Holy displeasure at one's self for sin], yea, what fear, yea, what vehement desire, yea, what zeal, yea, what revenge! [vindication] In all things ye have approved yourselves to be clear in this matter.





2 CORINTHIANS 8:7 Therefore, as ye abound in every thing, in faith, and utterance, and knowledge, and in all diligence, and in your love to us, see that ye abound in this grace [of giving] also.





2 CORINTHIANS 8:16-17 But thanks be to God, which put the same earnest care into the heart of Titus for you For indeed he accepted the exhortation; but being more forward [diligent], of his own accord he went unto you.





