WEF "agenda contributor", Yuval Noah Harari: "When I look at Bitcoin... I don't like it because this is a money built on distrust."
"We don't trust the banks, the governments, so we don't want to give them the ability to create as much money as they like, so we create this Bitcoin."
"I do think that the future belongs to electronic money, but what we have seen over the last centuries is that it's actually a good idea to give banks and governments the ability to create more and more money, in order to build more trust within society."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
