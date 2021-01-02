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7/26/18 PART 1: Q+TRUMP: "Can YOU Sea What I Sea?" #STICKWITHUS
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130 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/26/18 POTUS and Q Team has given us incredible inspiration! This short video took 4 hours to upload and was cut off at 20 minutes after I discussed M. Waters and the Black C_rd scandal. All links appear in PART 2, being uploaded right now.
YOU ARE FREE TV
Part II was twice as long and is still uploading. It will elaborate on the recent Q posts, the FISA scam that is being investigated by Huber in the de Facto 2nd Special Council Investigation now underway utilizing Grand Juries being convened in Utah. What an amazing time to be alive and to participate in the reestablishment of our Republic!
You Are Free, Friends! We are so lucky to be able to participate in this incredible 2nd Am Rev to oust the Bankster Criminals!! Let's give it all we've got and contribute what WE can to MAGA!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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Patreon raffle to commence in a few days! Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
7/26/18 POTUS and Q Team has given us incredible inspiration! This short video took 4 hours to upload and was cut off at 20 minutes after I discussed M. Waters and the Black C_rd scandal. All links appear in PART 2, being uploaded right now.
YOU ARE FREE TV
Part II was twice as long and is still uploading. It will elaborate on the recent Q posts, the FISA scam that is being investigated by Huber in the de Facto 2nd Special Council Investigation now underway utilizing Grand Juries being convened in Utah. What an amazing time to be alive and to participate in the reestablishment of our Republic!
You Are Free, Friends! We are so lucky to be able to participate in this incredible 2nd Am Rev to oust the Bankster Criminals!! Let's give it all we've got and contribute what WE can to MAGA!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
For Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Patreon raffle to commence in a few days! Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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