AlanMass20 Jan 2021



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Italian family doctor speaks out



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In Non-profits & Activism



Regrettably, I have no information on this person except that he appears, at least that's what he seems to be saying, to be a practicing MD in Pescara, Italy.





In this video, which I believe to have been first published in June last year, he denounces the ignorance of the people in his town and continues by saying that Sars-cov-2 has never been isolated, that the vaccines yet to be administered were the worst of poisons ever made to the purpose of mass depopulation, that the swabs, Antigen and rt-PCR are a fraud and we should refuse to be tested, he mentions exosomes, and tell us that last May 2020 in France 700000 children every week were part of a forced mass testing campaign in the country with virtually no news outlet in Italy reporting on it.

He then denounces the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, a doctor himself, as an accomplice in the Covid operation and publically shames him.

Ultimately, he says, without their vaccine people will not be allowed to move freely anymore, go shopping and else as it is already happening in two pilot cities in China and soon will be in Spain, chosen to be the first country in Europe to follow the Chinese model, he goes on, as Argentina would play the same role in South America.



You've got to love this guy!







P.S. ⁣I would appreciate if someone would help out with his name and background.