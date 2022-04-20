GET MUNICIPAL! Dialogue will make the difference! A4C at Petawawa, Ontario Town Council

Randy Briand and Herbert Mueller of Action 4 Canada, speak to local power at the Petawawa, Ontario Town Council Meeting.

The council was clearly impressed by what they heard tonight. As the room filling crowd of supporters left the meeting chamber with Randy and Herbert the Town Council likely began discussing the shattering of their expectations upon hearing from these two extremely intelligent and well spoken representatives of our entirely rational, sensible and truth-based movement. THANK YOU Petawawa Council for welcoming this presentation. Thank you Randy and Herbert for your excellent words. My apologies for the poor angle of this video. The audio is what counts. Let this inspire groups across Canada and elsewhere to propose similar ideas to generate dialogue in your communities, to reduce division and increase understanding between disparate groups.