Hezbollah destroyed nearly 100 Israeli Merkava tanks in 15 days

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According to the Lebanese group, at least 21 Merkava tanks were hit on Wednesday. By Thursday morning, the group reported additional strikes on around 20 more tanks, bringing the total number of claimed hits since March 2 to at least 73. Reports cited by affiliated sources suggest the figure may be higher.
Source @Hindustan Times
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