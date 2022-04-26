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IMPORTANT UPDATE on Dr. David Martin vs. President Biden Court Case!
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515 views • April 26, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://vrevealed.com/c19/sneak-peek/david-martin
IMPORTANT UPDATE ON DAVID MARTIN vs. JOE BIDEN LAWSUIT!
Here's an update the lawsuit that’s just been filed against Joe Biden, the director of the HHS, the Medicare and Medicaid directors, and the CMS mandate directors.
a clip where he explains what’s happening (you’ll be shocked by what they’ve discovered about the v@cc!ne… the facade is cracking).
IMPORTANT UPDATE ON DAVID MARTIN vs. JOE BIDEN LAWSUIT!
Here's an update the lawsuit that’s just been filed against Joe Biden, the director of the HHS, the Medicare and Medicaid directors, and the CMS mandate directors.
a clip where he explains what’s happening (you’ll be shocked by what they’ve discovered about the v@cc!ne… the facade is cracking).
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