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Proof There Never Was A Pandemic in 2020*
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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495 views • January 25, 2022
Jan 25, 2022

Courtesy of Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/p9MyRjHPn5NBGpg

Description:

Since publication of his books, 'The Medicine Men' and 'Paper Doctors' in the 1970s, Dr Vernon Coleman has been the world's leading authority on prescription drug side effects and on iatrogenesis. Dr Vernon Coleman is a Sunday Times best-selling author. His books have been translated into 26 languages and are sold in over 50 countries. His books have sold more than two million copies in the UK alone.
We will continue to make bigger videos but this video is an experiment. The aim is to draw attention to a single, specific truth which might otherwise be overlooked in a longer video. Please share widely.

https://www.vernoncoleman.org

🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/

http://shotcut.org/

Dr. Vernon Coleman is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene

Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday

It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.

🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55

🔥The CCP must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.
🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

*mirror
Keywords
uknew world ordermedical dictatorshipdeath ratedr vernon colemangreat resetold man in a chairdeath statistics
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