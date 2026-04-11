"This round is not merely dialogue & negotiation, but rather a demand" - Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy FM of Iran

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"This round is not merely dialogue and negotiation, but rather a demand."
Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister, on what makes these talks fundamentally different:
🔸 Iran has a long list of demands from America, from the war to other betrayals committed against the Iranian people
🔸 Iran negotiates from an upper hand due to military victories and national unity
🔸 Iran's effective control over the Strait of Hormuz "has dragged them to the negotiating table"
🔸 The Americans suffered major defeats and failed to reach their strategic goals