"This round is not merely dialogue & negotiation, but rather a demand" - Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy FM of Iran

"This round is not merely dialogue and negotiation, but rather a demand."

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister, on what makes these talks fundamentally different:

🔸 Iran has a long list of demands from America, from the war to other betrayals committed against the Iranian people

🔸 Iran negotiates from an upper hand due to military victories and national unity

🔸 Iran's effective control over the Strait of Hormuz "has dragged them to the negotiating table"

🔸 The Americans suffered major defeats and failed to reach their strategic goals



