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Her doctor gave her the green light to get vaccinated. Now this
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446 views • May 14, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
Told her "it would be better for her to get protected at times like this"...yes but not from what but from who or whom. Be sure to take a triple dosage of vitamin C and fish oil before the jab they said...that should fix it.
I got to speak with a "medical doctor" right before I took the jab she says. OK, but what did they tell you and not tell you? Will you get your next shot? More boosters?
Now she spends more time in bed than a hooker. Her life is ruined. Her very life is threatened. This is not something you "recover" from.
Source: FalconsCAFE
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvwMQn1mGVjD/
Told her "it would be better for her to get protected at times like this"...yes but not from what but from who or whom. Be sure to take a triple dosage of vitamin C and fish oil before the jab they said...that should fix it.
I got to speak with a "medical doctor" right before I took the jab she says. OK, but what did they tell you and not tell you? Will you get your next shot? More boosters?
Now she spends more time in bed than a hooker. Her life is ruined. Her very life is threatened. This is not something you "recover" from.
Source: FalconsCAFE
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/SvwMQn1mGVjD/
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