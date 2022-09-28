IF I HAD A HAMMER - - PETE SEEGER & THE WEAVERS 1949-53

PETE SEEGER & THE WEAVERS

Album - Goodnight Irene 1949-1953 [Disc 1] Track 5 of 32

Lyrics on Video:

If I had a hammer

I'd hammer in the morning

I'd hammer in the evening

All over this land

I'd hammer out danger

I'd hammer out the warning

I'd hammer out love between all my brothers

All over this land





If I had a bell

I'd ring it in the morning

I'd ring it in the evening

All over this land

I'd ring out danger

I'd ring out the warning

I'd ring out love between all my brothers

All over this land





If I had a song

I'd sing it in the morning

I'd sing it in the evening

All over this land

I'd sing out danger

I'd sing out the warning

I'd sing out love between all my brothers

All over this land





Well I've got a hammer

And I've got a bell

And I've got a song

All over this land

It's the hammer of justice

It's the bell of freedom

It's the song about love between all my brothers

All over this land





We need this sort of song today to protest against tyranny & hate to promote love.





