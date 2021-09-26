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The Curse of Freedom! Freedomain Call In
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10 views • September 26, 2021
Hey Stefan!
I wanted to come out of my shell and talk to you about answers I desperately need your help with.
In life I'd describe myself as being a very kind-hearted person, but ultimately hollow and very negative. I tend to brood in my own head, creating a world where I inevitably freeze people out of it. I don't want to go outside because of the potential shame, risk and mess of what I bring and who I am. I don't have much discipline and haven't delved within to truly understand and respect myself. Throughout life I always started things but don't properly end it. I haven't really jumped on anything (partially out of my broad range of interests, my ineptitude, and my fear of the unknown), and this has led to me becoming a forgettable person with none of the impact I want to have in the world.
Philosophical Question: How can I grow into the ideal state of totality in myself so that I can be the person that my family, my society and I need?
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
I wanted to come out of my shell and talk to you about answers I desperately need your help with.
In life I'd describe myself as being a very kind-hearted person, but ultimately hollow and very negative. I tend to brood in my own head, creating a world where I inevitably freeze people out of it. I don't want to go outside because of the potential shame, risk and mess of what I bring and who I am. I don't have much discipline and haven't delved within to truly understand and respect myself. Throughout life I always started things but don't properly end it. I haven't really jumped on anything (partially out of my broad range of interests, my ineptitude, and my fear of the unknown), and this has led to me becoming a forgettable person with none of the impact I want to have in the world.
Philosophical Question: How can I grow into the ideal state of totality in myself so that I can be the person that my family, my society and I need?
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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