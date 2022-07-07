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Randall Franks - What About All These American Flags?
Randall Franks
Randall Franks
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12 views • July 07, 2022


www.RandallFranks.com  www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org

Please Share: In Honor of Our Veterans: Old Time Country Music Hall of Famer and former NBC and CBS Actor Randall Franks, "Officer Randy" from TV's "In the Heat of the Night," shares What About All These American Flags? from the #1 AirPlay Direct Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia CD.

Radio Friends visit www.AirPlayDirect.com/RandallFranks-AmericanaYouthofSouthernAppalachia to download.

The Share America Foundation, Inc. CD is available for a $15 donation for Appalachian Music Scholarships www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org . Fans may download through Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/American-Fitzp..., or Apple iTunes, Google Music by searching for the title. The performance includes Banjo: Landon Fitzpatrick, Drum and Harmonica: Colton Brown, Trumpet: Matthew Nave, Guitar: Phillip Cross, Background Vocals: SingAkadamie directed by Sheri Thrower. It was engineered by Tim L. Witt and Bradley Powell and produced by Randall Franks with Associate Producer Ryan Anthony Stinson .

(Randall Franks/Peach Picked Publishing/BMI) Copyright 2019 Share America Foundation/Crimson Records

Keywords
veteransamerican flagpatriotismactorcountry musicpatriotic musicin the heat of the night
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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