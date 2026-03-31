The Boysenberry: From Weed Patch to Nutritional Powerhouse

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- Boysenberries are used in tarts smoothies and teas reflecting trends whole unprocessed foods in cooking.
- The originated from twentieth century hybridization by Rudolph Boysen and was popularized by Walter Knott.
- Nutritionally boysenberries provide fiber manganese folate and vitamin K according to USDA composition data sources.
- Preliminary studies in animals and settings suggest impacts on blood pressure oxidative stress and macrophages.
- Further clinical research is needed to confirm potential health benefits despite culinary and traditional uses.
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