Cracks in the Foundation?

Have you noticed that the 'goal-posts' have been moving regarding the 'Tribulation' and the rapture? Serious cracks are starting to appear in the pre tribulation rapture doctrine...can these 'cracks' be reconciled--or have people been building on a bad foundation?
Daniel: Analyzing the Grammar and correct starting date (videos):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MphR7Jexxjc&t=352s (Hebrew scholar)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xkMAzKKH9Y (start date for beginning of 70th week)
Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV
Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw
"Start Here" video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DFUw62TkdU&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_NnB8pXsMDLgLDaWJ083Pq
Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk
Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk
Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0
Two Witnesses video: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8
“The Messiah in Daniel” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s
Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg&index=1&t=66s
Daniel: Analyzing the Grammar and correct starting date (videos):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MphR7Jexxjc&t=352s (Hebrew scholar)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXTuWzPp9Dc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xkMAzKKH9Y (start date for beginning of 70th week)
7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
“Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
Revelation 12 Sign: https://youtu.be/2DFUw62TkdU
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.