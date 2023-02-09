Cracks in the Foundation?

Have you noticed that the 'goal-posts' have been moving regarding the 'Tribulation' and the rapture? Serious cracks are starting to appear in the pre tribulation rapture doctrine...can these 'cracks' be reconciled--or have people been building on a bad foundation? Daniel: Analyzing the Grammar and correct starting date (videos): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MphR7Jexxjc&t=352s (Hebrew scholar) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xkMAzKKH9Y (start date for beginning of 70th week) Temples of God video series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5pEj2Uag8E&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_L6rXE51DBW1MJMDRiN-mV Kept from the hour of trial: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw "Start Here" video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DFUw62TkdU&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_NnB8pXsMDLgLDaWJ083Pq Boot Camp: https://youtu.be/rMbt5fdYzxk Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk Link to Part 1 of Salvation playlist: https://youtu.be/tvQoUDU6uC0 Two Witnesses video: https://youtu.be/ChvVgCDQmM8 “The Messiah in Daniel” playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s Harlot series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N67OsPC5CTQ&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8BZGqGDRWgO_ICx_Jbbfpg&index=1&t=66s Daniel: Analyzing the Grammar and correct starting date (videos): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MphR7Jexxjc&t=352s (Hebrew scholar) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXTuWzPp9Dc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xkMAzKKH9Y (start date for beginning of 70th week) 7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs “Analyzing the Intel” (Matthew 24): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lESA_QfE8d4&list=PLTxyhlH52QW_Rh3P3D590apI2CqTQsU6F Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out: A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing Revelation 12 Sign: https://youtu.be/2DFUw62TkdU “Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl

