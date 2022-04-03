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X22 Report A 04. 03. 22.
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295 views • April 03, 2022
Ep. 2741a - [CB] Warns About Bank Runs, They Have Lost And The New System Is Being Born
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] system has failed, any attempts to try to move the people into the GR has failed. The people see and know all. The leaders of countries are struggling. The new system is being born and the [CB] can't do anything to stop it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [CB] system has failed, any attempts to try to move the people into the GR has failed. The people see and know all. The leaders of countries are struggling. The new system is being born and the [CB] can't do anything to stop it.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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