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Ukraine USV in the Black Sea, equipped with 4 RPO-A Shmel flamethrowers destroyed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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A Knyaz Vandal Novgorodsky (KVN) fiber-optic FPV drone operator targeted a Ukrainian Navy unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Black Sea, equipped with four RPO-A Shmel flamethrowers.

The platform appears similar to USV previously spotted near the Kinburn Spit, which were fitted with six rocket launchers and a compartment used for deploying FPV drones.

Adding:

Over the past 24 hours, more than 120 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down while approaching Moscow, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Twelve people were injured near the entrance of the Moscow oil refinery after a UAV impact.

In the Moscow region city of Istra, a UAV also damaged one apartment building and six private houses. Four injured individuals are receiving medical assistance.

Also,

Ukrainian UAVs struck the Sonyachnogorsk oil products tank station in the village of Durykino, Russia’s Moscow region.

And:

Debris from intercepted Ukrainian UAVs fell on residential buildings and a parking area in Zelenograd, Moscow region.


@IntelSlava

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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