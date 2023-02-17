2023 GATHERING & AWAKENING

RECORDED MESSAGE ON AGORA CONNECT CHURCH ONLINE TUESDAY 14 FEBRUARY 2023
What is “Awakening” in Scripture and in Church History?
Some associate “Awakening” to becoming “Aware”.
“Awakening” is much more than being “Aware”.
Being aware of danger is not good enough; it’s passive. But being Awaken is to ARISE and DO SOMETHING about it.
Awareness of evil days looming is just a mental acknowledgement but AWAKENING IS RESPONDING TO THE DARKNESS WITH ACTION.
God does not want His people to be Aware but to Be Awaken. Only the Awaken will Align and Move with God and see His Power at Work.
Join us and align with the King’s directive for us in 2023 and do not miss out on what He has in stored for you.
Blessings!
