TREASON! Pentagon Admits to Criminal Takeover of America
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday

(Feb 14, 2023) Alex Jones breaks down the clip of Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby admitting the technocratic elite is in control over the US government.


