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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 41:8-14, 20210530
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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Isaiah 41:8-14
Sunday, May 30, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, May 30, 2021: Isaiah 41:8-14
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into union with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, who is always with us.
Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my life and will to my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ as the Head of Your Church, and Your Holy Spirit as our Supervisor and General Overseer, You have made me to be:
8 “A true Christian and Your humble servant, whom You have chosen, and by faith, the descendant of Father Abraham, Your friend,
9 Whom You have Graciously taken from the ends of Africa, and called from its farthest regions, and said to me,
‘You are My servant, I have chosen you to lead My Church, and have not cast you away:
10 Fear not, for I AM with you; be not dismayed at the rebellion and persecutions, for I AM Your EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My Righteous Right Hand.’
11 “Behold, all those who were incensed against you and your ordination, shall be ashamed and disgraced; they shall be as nothing, and those who strive with you shall perish; though you pray for their repentance.
12 You shall seek them and not find them—those who contended with you. Those who war against you shall be as nothing, as a nonexistent thing.
13 For I, the LORD Your GOD, will hold your right hand, saying to you, ‘Fear not, I will help you.’
14 “Fear not, you justified Christian, called and sanctified by the Atoning Blood of Christ, the True Believers! I will help you,” says my JEHOVAH-MEKADDESH, The LORD my SANCTIFIER, JEHOVAH my REDEEMER, my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, The LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, and The Holy One of Israel and of the world.
Thank you, Holy Father, for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 41:8-14 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, May 30, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, May 30, 2021: Isaiah 41:8-14
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into union with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, my Emmanuel, who is always with us.
Merciful Father, because I have surrendered my life and will to my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ as the Head of Your Church, and Your Holy Spirit as our Supervisor and General Overseer, You have made me to be:
8 “A true Christian and Your humble servant, whom You have chosen, and by faith, the descendant of Father Abraham, Your friend,
9 Whom You have Graciously taken from the ends of Africa, and called from its farthest regions, and said to me,
‘You are My servant, I have chosen you to lead My Church, and have not cast you away:
10 Fear not, for I AM with you; be not dismayed at the rebellion and persecutions, for I AM Your EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My Righteous Right Hand.’
11 “Behold, all those who were incensed against you and your ordination, shall be ashamed and disgraced; they shall be as nothing, and those who strive with you shall perish; though you pray for their repentance.
12 You shall seek them and not find them—those who contended with you. Those who war against you shall be as nothing, as a nonexistent thing.
13 For I, the LORD Your GOD, will hold your right hand, saying to you, ‘Fear not, I will help you.’
14 “Fear not, you justified Christian, called and sanctified by the Atoning Blood of Christ, the True Believers! I will help you,” says my JEHOVAH-MEKADDESH, The LORD my SANCTIFIER, JEHOVAH my REDEEMER, my JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, The LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS, and The Holy One of Israel and of the world.
Thank you, Holy Father, for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 41:8-14 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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