Who are you Trying to Impress?

If you're afraid of being unpopular, afraid of being rejected, afraid of not being liked because of your beliefs... then you have likely, at one time or another, been more concerned about pleasing others than pleasing God. It's scary to be disliked by the world around us, but it's even more scary to not have a conscience because we're too worried about what others think. If this is your struggle, watch this video, and see if you can get yourself in the right frame of mind to stand before God on Judgement Day.

