WARNING: BANKS CLOSE AS AI TAKES OVER! - Get Your Money Out Of The Bank! - CBDCs Are Here!

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs and work with Mark Gonzales!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the closure of another 42 banks including many Bank of America, Chase and U.S. Bank locations. This is the latest in a long trend of banks shuttering as the system reaches a breaking point.





The banks are bankrupt. Their cash to deposit ratios are much of the time under 1%. The FDIC cannot insure the debts. 63 central banks are implementing Basel III to bring in Bail-In Regimes.





This means they basically empty your bank account.





In 2024, banks closed 1,043 branches nationwide and this year's trends see a massive acceleration. So far we have seen 272 locations shuttered in just the first quarter.





Simultaneously alongside the banks collapsing, retail continues to collapse as well in what they call the "retail apocalypse" as Rite Aid files for a second bankruptcy, Subway closes countless locations and the company that founded Canada, the Hudson Bay Company closes all locations.





What we are witnessing is historic, so it's suspicious to say the absolute very least to see AI being propped up by both leftist and right wing governments worldwide as the so-called "solution."





Elon Musk at the recent Milken Conference called for AI to replace government as he also says it will replace nearly all jobs and we will live with Universal Basic Income, UBI.





This is the agenda of the World Economic Forum and via carbon credit allotments in 15 Minute Cities and the use of digital IDs with CBDCs, we are facing down total technocratic enslavement and dependence.





The European Union is banning privacy coins by 2027 restricting people from doing anything digitally without total centralized surveillance and the EU is also releasing their CBDC by October this year at the latest.





With the STABLE and GENIUS Acts passing in the United States, a centralized Stablecoin system is being implemented essentially creating a CBDC in the United States complete with KYC.





Interestingly, gold is skyrocketing. It's almost like people see what's clearly coming and they're doing something about it...





Prepare yourselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025