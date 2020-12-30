© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pence sued by Gohmert & 11 electors; Giuliani: People will be shocked by President’s evidence
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • December 30, 2020
Mirrored as YouTube has announced that they will start removing any content contesting the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election. As a safety measure, please SIGN UP to our email list to continue receiving truthful news… http://www.eyeopenershow.com/
On Dec 27, the Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, along with 11 Arizona Republican electors filed a lawsuit in a bid to overturn the presidential election results. You may be surprised to learn who the target is; they are suing Vice President Mike Pence.
Bill Bledsoe, vice chairman of the Constitution Party of South Carolina and Former South Carolina senatorial race candidate, believes CCP’s interference in the election is a sure thing. He told Epoch Times that the only way to fix the U.S. election and save America is through military courts and military tribunals. That can only be activated by President Trump.
The presidential seat is still uncertain, however, the Democrats are certainly being challenged in Congress. It may be because of this that there have been internal conflicts within the Democratic Party. Are the democrats cracking under pressure as the truth is exposed? As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr says: “ A lie cannot live”. President Trump's lawyer Giuliani said in a video that when people see President Trump's evidence, "it can be very shocking to the country."
#Pence #PenceSued #Trump
-
🔔 Subscribe for updates: https://bit.ly/EyeOpenerMike
-
Support us👉 https://donorbox.org/eye-opener
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/EyeOpenerM...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EyeOpener_Mike
Join us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EyeOpenerMikeOff...
Pence sued by Gohmert & 11 electors; Guiliani: People will be shocked by President’s evidence
-
🔵 Make sure to share this video with your friends!
-
©️ All Rights Reserved.
On Dec 27, the Texas U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, along with 11 Arizona Republican electors filed a lawsuit in a bid to overturn the presidential election results. You may be surprised to learn who the target is; they are suing Vice President Mike Pence.
Bill Bledsoe, vice chairman of the Constitution Party of South Carolina and Former South Carolina senatorial race candidate, believes CCP’s interference in the election is a sure thing. He told Epoch Times that the only way to fix the U.S. election and save America is through military courts and military tribunals. That can only be activated by President Trump.
The presidential seat is still uncertain, however, the Democrats are certainly being challenged in Congress. It may be because of this that there have been internal conflicts within the Democratic Party. Are the democrats cracking under pressure as the truth is exposed? As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr says: “ A lie cannot live”. President Trump's lawyer Giuliani said in a video that when people see President Trump's evidence, "it can be very shocking to the country."
#Pence #PenceSued #Trump
-
🔔 Subscribe for updates: https://bit.ly/EyeOpenerMike
-
Support us👉 https://donorbox.org/eye-opener
Contact us: [email protected]
Follow us on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/EyeOpenerM...
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EyeOpener_Mike
Join us on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EyeOpenerMikeOff...
Pence sued by Gohmert & 11 electors; Guiliani: People will be shocked by President’s evidence
-
🔵 Make sure to share this video with your friends!
-
©️ All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.