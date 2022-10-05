[Streamed live on October 5, 2022] CuttingEdge: Backsliding Children RU Ready? Jeremiah 3

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10/6/2022 Live Stream @9amEST/7CST on Rumble
RU Ready? Jeremiah 2. Before the show be sure to read Jeremiah 3 to answer the verse-by-verse questions. Look forward to prep day fun!!!!!!!!!
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